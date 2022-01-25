Left Menu

UP polls: Two women among 8 more candidates declared by BJP

Updated: 25-01-2022 23:39 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 23:39 IST
The BJP on Tuesday declared names of eight more candidates including two women --- Gudiya Katheriya from Auraiya and Poonam Sankhwar from Rasulabad in Kanpur Dehat.

The party declared Sanjeev Kumar Diwakar from Jalesar constituency and Veerendra Verma from Marhara seat in Etah district.

It has named Mamtesh Shakya from Patiyali and Hari Om Verma from Amanpur (both in Kasganj district).

The party has decided to field Priyaranjan Ashu Diwakar from Kishani seat in Mainpuri district.

Siddhartha Shankar Dohare has been fielded from Bharthana assembly constituency in Etawah district.

Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri and Etawah districts will vote in the third phase on February 20.

