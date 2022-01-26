Cong announces 23 more candidates for Punjab assembly polls

The Congress on Tuesday released its second list of 23 candidates for Punjab assembly elections, fielding former chief minister Harcharan Singh Brar's daughter-in-law Karan Brar from Muktsar.

With this, the party has so far announced 109 candidates of the total 117 assembly seats in Punjab.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's aide Smit Singh has been fielded from Amargarh assembly seat, while former Punjab chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhathal's son-in-law Vikram Bajwa got the ticket from Sahnewal assembly constituency.

Former Punjab minister Ashwani Sekhri has been again fielded from his Batala assembly seat, which he lost last time. Former MLA Harchand Kaur has been fielded from Mehal Kalan (SC) constituency.

Sitting MLA from Bhoa (SC) seat Joginder Pala has been fielded from the same constituency and Ramanjeet Singh Sikki from Khadoor Sahib constituency.

The party has also fielded Vijay Kalra from Guru Har Sahai, after its sitting MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh Sodhi switched over to the BJP.

Ashu Bangar, who switched over to the Congress from the AAP, has been fielded from Ferozepur rural.

The party has dropped Amrik Singh Dhillon from Samrala and fielded Raja Gill in his place.

The party denied ticket to the sitting MLAs of Ferozepur Rural, Samrala, Amargarh and Shutrana assembly seats.

Notably, the Congress is yet to announce the candidates from eight assembly seats, including Patiala Urban from where former chief minister Amarinder Singh is the sitting legislator.

Amarinder Singh had recently floated the Punjab Lok Congress and is contesting the election in alliance with the BJP.

The party is yet to name candidates from Nawanshahr, currently represented by party legislator Angad Saini and Jalalabad . Voting for Punjab's 117 Assembly seats is scheduled for February 20 and the counting will take place on March 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)