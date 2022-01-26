Left Menu

Cong announces 23 more candidates for Punjab assembly polls

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2022 01:02 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 01:02 IST
Cong announces 23 more candidates for Punjab assembly polls
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Tuesday released its second list of 23 candidates for Punjab assembly elections, fielding former chief minister Harcharan Singh Brar's daughter-in-law Karan Brar from Muktsar.

With this, the party has so far announced 109 candidates of the total 117 assembly seats in Punjab.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's aide Smit Singh has been fielded from Amargarh assembly seat, while former Punjab chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhathal's son-in-law Vikram Bajwa got the ticket from Sahnewal assembly constituency.

Former Punjab minister Ashwani Sekhri has been again fielded from his Batala assembly seat, which he lost last time. Former MLA Harchand Kaur has been fielded from Mehal Kalan (SC) constituency.

Sitting MLA from Bhoa (SC) seat Joginder Pala has been fielded from the same constituency and Ramanjeet Singh Sikki from Khadoor Sahib constituency.

The party has also fielded Vijay Kalra from Guru Har Sahai, after its sitting MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh Sodhi switched over to the BJP.

Ashu Bangar, who switched over to the Congress from the AAP, has been fielded from Ferozepur rural.

The party has dropped Amrik Singh Dhillon from Samrala and fielded Raja Gill in his place.

The party denied ticket to the sitting MLAs of Ferozepur Rural, Samrala, Amargarh and Shutrana assembly seats.

Notably, the Congress is yet to announce the candidates from eight assembly seats, including Patiala Urban from where former chief minister Amarinder Singh is the sitting legislator.

Amarinder Singh had recently floated the Punjab Lok Congress and is contesting the election in alliance with the BJP.

The party is yet to name candidates from Nawanshahr, currently represented by party legislator Angad Saini and Jalalabad . Voting for Punjab's 117 Assembly seats is scheduled for February 20 and the counting will take place on March 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global
4
Deepak Nitrite Limited Announces Q3 & 9M FY2022 Earnings

Deepak Nitrite Limited Announces Q3 & 9M FY2022 Earnings

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022