Left Menu

Uttarakhand Assembly polls: State BJP president Madan Kaushik files nomination papers in Haridwar

Ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Madan Kaushik on Tuesday filed his nomination papers.

ANI | Haridwar (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 26-01-2022 11:10 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 11:10 IST
Uttarakhand Assembly polls: State BJP president Madan Kaushik files nomination papers in Haridwar
BJP state president Madan Kaushik (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Madan Kaushik on Tuesday filed his nomination papers. He was accompanied by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Cabinet Minister Swami Yatishwaranand.

Earlier on January 20, BJP had announced that Kaushik will contest from Haridwar in the upcoming assembly elections. Kaushik is four times MLA from the Haridwar constituency.

The party has so far announced the names of candidates for 59 out of 70 seats in Uttarakhand for the upcoming assembly polls. The BJP has fielded Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami from Khatima.

"I have come here and filed my nomination. The BJP is showing a good process in all the states. We are planning to work for the enhancement of the tourism industry in Haridwar," Kaushik told the media persons in Haridwar while talking about the work done by him. Polls to elect the 70-member state legislative assembly are scheduled to be held on February 14. The counting will take place on March 10. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022