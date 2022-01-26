Kremlin says personal Putin sanctions would be politically destructive, not painful

The Kremlin on Wednesday said any Western move to sanction Russian President Vladimir Putin personally, an idea floated by Washington and London should Russia invade Ukraine, would be politically destructive but not painful.

Russia insists it does not plan to invade, but the West has threatened severe economic penalties if that does happen. U.S. President Joe Biden said he would consider personal sanctions on Putin and Britain said it would not rule out doing the same.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said U.S. politicians talking about potential personal sanctions against Putin did not have enough expert knowledge on the subject.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)