TN Guv leads R-Day celebration showcasing Queen Velu Nachiyar, others

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi unfurled the national flag at the Marina Beach front here, in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin, on Wednesday as the state government showcased a tableau rejected by a central panel proposed for the grand event in the national capital.

The Republic Day Parade on Marina was a low-key affair this year lasting for about 28 minutes owing to the pandemic situation.

The state government on Tuesday had issued an advisory asking the general public, children and senior citizens to refrain from visiting the Marina Beach front to watch the event today.

Earlier, Governor R N Ravi laid a wreath at the War Memorial here and paid homage to the armed forces personnel who laid down their lives for the country.

Immediately after arriving from the War Memorial on Rajaji Salai, the Governor was received by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Following a brief introduction to senior officers of the armed forces and police, Ravi, who led the first Republic Day celebrations in Tamil Nadu after he was appointed to the gubernatorial post in September last year, unfurled the national flag exactly at 8 am.

After a spectacular march past by the contingents of the armed forces, police and paramilitary forces, the Tamil Nadu government showcased the Republic Day tableau, which was rejected by a central committee, depicting a statue of Queen Velu Nachiyar riding a horse with a sword in hand and women soldiers.

It also portrayed the Tamil Nadu freedom struggle highlighting the role of V O Chidambaram Pillai and national poet Subramania Bharathi.

Stalin had earlier announced that the rejected float will be included in the Tamil Nadu government's Republic Day celebrations on Wednesday.

An official release said three floats depicted the freedom fighters of Tamil Nadu and the others including Veerapandia Kattabomman, Azhagu Muthukon, Kuyili, Maruthu brothers, Vanchinathan and Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar among others, besides stalwarts from the state E V Ramasamy Periyar, K Kamaraj and C Rajagopalachari.

As announced by Stalin earlier, these will be showcased in different parts of the state and the chief minister flagged off the floats that will be initially exhibited in Coimbatore, Erode and Madurai, it said.

Earlier, an Air Force helicopter showered flower petals on the venue after the tricolour was unfurled.

Stalin presented various medals, including ones to uniformed personnel, for acts of bravery.

Wing Commander Anuj Gupta was the overall Parade Commander of the Republic Day parade.

Posting photographs of him giving away medals to distinguished officers, the Chief Minister tweeted: ''Let us reaffirm to uphold the secular ethos of the constitution on this #Republic Day and be proud of the great achievements to uplift the people of our nation in all spheres.'' Greeting the people on the 73rd Republic Day, Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan tweeted, “the Constitution of India is our strength. Let’s realise that we are its custodians. Let's realise the true value of freedom, power and rights the Constitution confers on us and act in solidarity.” Meanwhile, leaders of various political parties including O Panneerselvam, coordinator of AIADMK; K Annamalai, BJP state president and K S Alagiri, TNCC chief, led their parties in celebrating the 73rd Republic Day.

