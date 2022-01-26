Left Menu

Cong, Communists 'misusing' Guru's name, says K'taka Minister

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 26-01-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 17:19 IST
The Congress party and the communists are 'misusing' the name of Sree Narayana Guru for political gains, Karnataka Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar alleged on Wednesday.

Addressing reporters here, Kumar said Sree Narayana Guru’s ideals are above all narrow interests of castes and system. By using his name for political gains, the communists and the Congress are making a mistake, he said.

Congress leaders have been criticising the Centre’s rejection of the Sree Naryana Guru’s tableau proposed by the Kerala government for the republic day parade, saying it is an insult to the social reformer.

On taking charge as the new district in-charge minister for Dakshina Kannada, Kumar said he will work along with people’s representatives for the overall development of the district.

