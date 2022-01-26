Left Menu

Rename govt institutions, public spaces in Bengaluru having colonial names: BJP MP

Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha member P C Mohan on Wednesday requested Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to rename government institutions and public spaces in his constituency having colonial inheritance, after freedom fighters from the state.The BJP MP has written a letter to Bommai in this regard.Names of Govt.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-01-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 18:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha member P C Mohan on Wednesday requested Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to rename government institutions and public spaces in his constituency having colonial inheritance, after freedom fighters from the state.

The BJP MP has written a letter to Bommai in this regard.

''Names of Govt. institutions and public spaces in the Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha constituency lead to colonial inheritance. To honour the countless heroes of the Indian freedom struggle, I request CM Shri @BSBommai to rename them after Karnataka freedom fighters,'' Mohan said in a tweet sharing the letter.

In the letter, he has mentioned the names of three government hospitals -- Bowring and Lady Curzon, Victoria and Minto -- along with prominent roads like Avenue, Lavelle and Cunningham.

Accusing the British of looting India's wealth, Mohan said, government buildings and streets bearing the names of British officials in independent India is a sign of ''slavery''.

Renaming such institutions and streets after many kings, queens and bravehearts from Karnataka who waged a war against the foreign ''oppressive'' rule, will not only honour them, but also instill patriotism among the younger generation, he added.

