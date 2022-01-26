Russian military intervention in Ukraine would trigger massive economic sanctions, Spanish PM says
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 26-01-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 19:04 IST
- Country:
- Spain
Russia would face massive economic consequences if it launched any kind of military intervention in Ukraine, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said at a joint news conference with his Finnish counterpart on Wednesday.
He did not give details on what sanctions Russia might face but said they would be serious.
Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin said the option of her country joining NATO must remain on the table.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Finnish
- Finland
- NATO
- Ukraine
- Spanish
- Sanna Marin
- Pedro Sanchez
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. senators say Cruz sanctions on Nord Stream 2 could harm relations with Germany
Elche ends Espanyol's unbeaten run at home in Spanish league
Ellen Pompeo's 'Grey's Anatomy' renewed for season 19
Ukraine ready to take decisions to end war at new four-way summit: president
'Grey's Anatomy' renewed for season 19, Ellen Pompeo to return