Bihar govt working on mission mode to expedite vaccination drive: Governor

Over 37 lakh adolescents in the age group of 15-18 have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine since January 3. In the age group of 18-44, six crore people have received their first dose and 4.64 crore have been full vaccinated, the governor said.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 26-01-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 20:04 IST
Vaccine is a protective shield against Coronavirus and the Bihar government is working on a mission mode to expedite inoculation drive in the state, Governor Fagu Chauhan said on Wednesday. Addressing a Republic Day function, the governor said tests for detecting COVID-19 and vaccinations are being done on a large scale in the state. “Over 37 lakh adolescents in the age group of 15-18 have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine since January 3. “In the age group of 18-44, six crore people have received their first dose and 4.64 crore have been full vaccinated,” the governor said. Despite all such efforts by the government, people must remain alert and follow Covid protocol, he said.

“Following COVID Appropriate Behaviour is the most effective weapon against the virus,” the governor said. Speaking on the state government's vision document (‘Saat Nischay’-Part 2), the governor said, it is a roadmap of what the state government aims to achieve in sectors including health, infrastructure, employment, and empowerment of women in the coming years. The 'Saat Nischay'-part 2 is an ambitious programme that was launched by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in 2020. The governor also highlighted that rule of law has been established in the state and infrastructure has been improved in hospitals.

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

