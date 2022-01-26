Left Menu

March held in Mangaluru to protest exclusion of Narayana Guru tableau from R-Day parade

Dakshina Kannada district Congress president Harish Kumar, former MLC Ivan DSouza, former MLAs Mohiyudeen Bava, J R Lobo and other Congress leaders and Billawa leaders took part in the procession.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 26-01-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 20:40 IST
March held in Mangaluru to protest exclusion of Narayana Guru tableau from R-Day parade
  • Country:
  • India

A ‘swabhimana padayatra’ was held in the city here on Wednesday in protest against the exclusion of the Sree Narayana Guru tableau proposed by the Kerala government for the annual Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

The protest march, organised by various organisations, began from the Brahma Baidarkala Garodi and culminated at the Kudroli Gokarnanatheshwara temple consecrated by social reformer Sree Narayana Guru. All the participants of the procession were wearing yellow shawls. A pooja was offered at the Garodi before the march began. Dakshina Kannada district Congress president Harish Kumar, former MLC Ivan D’Souza, former MLAs Mohiyudeen Bava, J R Lobo and other Congress leaders and Billawa leaders took part in the procession.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022