Cong changes Harish Rawat's seat to Lalkuan

Former Uttarakhand chief minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat will now contest the February 14 assembly elections from Lalkuan seat instead of Ramnagar, which was announced earlier.The Congress changed Rawats seat in the third list of 10 candidates announced late on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2022 00:15 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 00:15 IST
Former Uttarakhand chief minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat will now contest the February 14 assembly elections from Lalkuan seat instead of Ramnagar, which was announced earlier.

The Congress changed Rawat's seat in the third list of 10 candidates announced late on Wednesday. In this list, the party changed the seats of five of its previously nominated candidates.

It also nominated Rawat's daughter Anupama Rawat from the Haridwar rural assembly seat.

He had unsuccessfully contested from the Kichcha and Haridwar rural assembly seats in the last assembly polls in 2017. Rawat replaces Sandhya Dalakoti for the Lalkuan seat, while Mahender Pal Singh will now contest in Rawat's place from Ramnagar assembly constituency.

Singh was earlier nominated by the party to contest the Kaladhungi assembly seat, from where the party has now fielded Mahesh Sharma.

The Congress also nominated Gaurav Chaudhary in place of Mohit Uniyal for the Doiwala assembly seat and Ravi Bahadur replaced Barkha Rani for the Jwalapur-SC seat.

The party has nominated Yashpal Rana from Roorkee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

