Uttarakhand Assembly polls: BJP MLA from Tehri, Dhan Singh Negi, joins Congress

Ahead of Uttarakhand Assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Tehri, Dhan Singh Negi, on Thursday joined Congress.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 27-01-2022 14:33 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 14:33 IST
Visual of Dhan Singh Negi joining Congress in presence of former Uttarakhand CM Harish Singh Rawat (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of Uttarakhand Assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Tehri, Dhan Singh Negi, on Thursday joined Congress. Negi joined the Congress party in the presence of the former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Singh Rawat.

"We have got a very energetic and active person in the party. I welcome him to the party," Rawat told ANI after inducting Negi into Congress. Notably, earlier today, expelled Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Congress chief Kishore Upadhyay joined the BJP.

Meanwhile, elections to the 70-member Uttarakhand assembly will be held on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

