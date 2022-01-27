Slogans raised against UP BJP chief in Khatoli

Left Menu

PTI | Muzaffarnagar/Lucknow | Updated: 27-01-2022 15:49 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 15:49 IST
Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev faced the ire of people at Khatoli town here during door-to-door campaigning for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Slogans were raised against Dev, who had gone to Khatoli to support BJP candidate Vikram Saini on Wednesday.

In a video which has gone viral on social media, the state BJP chief is seen coming out of a house of a Dalit after having lunch there. He is then surrounded by people from the community who raised slogans against him.

Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in seven phases beginning February 10. The results will be out on March 10.

