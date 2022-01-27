BJP announces list of 27 candidates for Punjab Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released a list of 27 candidates for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections. The party has fielded Fateh Singh Bajwa from Batala, while Vijay Sampla will be contesting from Phagwara.

The list of candidates along with their assembly constituencies includes: Seema Kumari (Bhoa), Parminder Singh Gill (Gurdaspur), Kuldeep Singh Kahlaon (Dera Baba Nanak), Pradeep Singh Bhullar (Majitha), Kumar Amit Valmiki (Amritsar West SC), Balwinder Kaur (Attari SC), Narinder Pal Singh Chandi (Shahkot), Surinder Mahey (Kartarpur SC), Sarbjit Singh Makkar (Jalandhar Cantt), Parminder Sharma (Anandpur Sahib), Iqbal Singh Lalpura (Rupnagar), Darshan Singh Shivjot (Chamkaur Sahib), Sanjibv Vashishth (SAS Nagar), Ranjit Singh Gahlewal (Samrala), Praveen Bansal (Ludhiana North), Harjot Kamal Moga (Moga), Gurparvej Singh Sandhu (Guru Har Sahai), Vandana Sangwaan (Balluana SC), Rakesh Dhingra (Lambi), Dhayal Singh Sodhi (Maur), Dheeraj Kumar (Barnala), Randeep Singh Deol (Dhuri), Gurpreet Singh Shahpur (Nabha SC), Jagdish Kumar Jagga (Rajpura) and Vikas Sharma (Ghanaur). Earlier, BJP President JP Nadda had announced that the party would be contesting 65 seats out of the 117 assembly elections in Punjab. While Captain Amarinder Singh's party is going to contest 37 seats and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's party on 15 seats. (ANI)

