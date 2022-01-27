Rahul Gandhi partakes langar at Golden Temple in Amritsar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a day-long visit to Punjab for campaigning in the upcoming assembly polls, on Thursday, joined a 'langar' at Golden Temple in Amritsar. He was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and the party's state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Following his visit to Golden Temple, Rahul Gandhi will pay obeisance at Durgiana Mandir and Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal along with all the 117 candidates in an apparent show of strength ahead of Assembly elections that are due next month. The Wayanad MP will then travel to Jalandhar by road where he would address the virtual rally "Navi Soch Nava Punjab" at White Diamond, Mithapur, Jalandhar.

Notably, this is the maiden visit of Rahul Gandhi since the imposition of ban on physical rallies by the Election Commission of India at the start of the month. Punjab will go to the Assembly polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

