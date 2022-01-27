Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi partakes langar at Golden Temple in Amritsar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a day-long visit to Punjab for campaigning in the upcoming assembly polls, on Thursday, joined a 'langar' at Golden Temple in Amritsar.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 27-01-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 17:30 IST
Rahul Gandhi partakes langar at Golden Temple in Amritsar
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi eat 'langar' at Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a day-long visit to Punjab for campaigning in the upcoming assembly polls, on Thursday, joined a 'langar' at Golden Temple in Amritsar. He was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and the party's state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Following his visit to Golden Temple, Rahul Gandhi will pay obeisance at Durgiana Mandir and Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal along with all the 117 candidates in an apparent show of strength ahead of Assembly elections that are due next month. The Wayanad MP will then travel to Jalandhar by road where he would address the virtual rally "Navi Soch Nava Punjab" at White Diamond, Mithapur, Jalandhar.

Notably, this is the maiden visit of Rahul Gandhi since the imposition of ban on physical rallies by the Election Commission of India at the start of the month. Punjab will go to the Assembly polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching toward...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global
3
Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bommai

Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bomma...

 India
4
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022