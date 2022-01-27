Ex HP MLA Kashmiri Lal Joshi passes away

Kashmiri Lal Joshi, a former MLA in Himachal Pradesh, passed away in Una district on Thursday, an official spokesperson said. He was 84.

Joshi was elected MLA from the erstwhile Santokhgarh Assembly constituency, which was renamed Haroli after delimitation.

In his condolence message to Joshi’s family, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said he was an honest and dedicated leader who always devoted himself to people’s causes. The services rendered by Joshi for the welfare of the people will be remembered for long, Thakur said.

