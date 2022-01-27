Pilot lambasts BJP for 'exploiting' people in Ghaziabad campaign

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday conducted door-to-door campaign here for party candidate Sushant Goel, accusing BJP of exploiting every section in its five-year term.

Goel is the son of former congress parliamentarian Surendra Prakash Goel who died during the second wave of COVID-19. Pilot along with Goel and other party functionaries read the party’s manifesto to the public and urged them to oust the BJP from power.

In a press conference, he criticized the double engine government of the BJP. He said that within the last five years, the state government had exploited the traders and all other sections of the society. He said that now the public wants to change the government and the election results would be “astonishing”. Congress party is in strong position in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab and the election results on 10 March would prove it, claimed former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan. He also attacked the ruling party over the farmers’ agitation.

He said the BJP government compelled the farmers to sit on a protest for over a year and charged at them with sticks. “Government lodged FIRs against them, around 700 farmers died during agitation, but the BJP-led central government did not pay heed to their demands. “Ultimately, the farm laws were scrapped due to fear of farmers' vote banks,” he said.

