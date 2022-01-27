Maharashtra Min Ashok Chavan tests COVID--19 positive

Maharashtra Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19 infection. "I am tested COVID-19 positive. Those who were in contact with me should be careful," Ashok Chavan said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, India logged 2,86,384 new COVID-19 cases and 573 deaths in the last 24 hours, stated the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. With this, the country's active caseload mounted to 22,02,472, which is 5.46 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases reported so far. As per the health bulletin, the daily positivity rate is 19.59 per cent while the weekly positivity rate is 17.75 per cent.

With 3,06,357 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries reached 3,76,77,328. The recovery rate is currently at 93.33 per cent. However, with the addition of new fatalities, the COVID death toll in the country climbed to 4,91,700. (ANI)

