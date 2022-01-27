Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 20:09 IST
Delhi BJP to open NaMo Sewa Kendras to enable slum dwellers to get benefits of central govt schemes
Ahead of the municipal corporation polls likely in April, the Delhi BJP will open 'NaMo Sewa Kendras' to enable slum dwellers in the city to get benefits of the central government welfare schemes.

It will inaugurate the first such centre at Yamuna Khadar JJ cluster in Chilla on Friday.

Making this announcement, Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri alleged that 24 lakh slum dwellers in Delhi are not getting any benefit of the Modi government welfare schemes and policies.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta will inaugurate a 'NaMo Sewa Kendra' near Chilla Yamuna Khadar jhuggi camp on Friday so that slum dwellers also get benefits of central welfare policies, he said.

Gupta, during 'Jhuggi Samman Yatra' of the party in October last year, had promised slum dwellers to ensure that they get all information and benefits of the Modi government welfare policies and programmes through 'NaMo' centres, Bidhuri said.

''Those living in slum clusters will be provided an e-work card so that they also get benefits of central government's welfare scheme for labourers. Other benefits like free gas connections and houses under Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makan scheme among others will also be provided to them,'' Bidhuri said.

Delhi BJP general secretary Harsh Malhotra said the 45-day-long 'Jhuggi Samman Yatra' showed that whatever promises the Kejriwal government had made before polls to slum dwellers were not fulfilled.

The party has planned to open one 'NaMo Sewa Kendra' in the slums of each of the 70 Assembly constituencies. In the first phase, these centres will be opened in over 30 slum clusters in different parts of the city that were visited by the Delhi BJP president during 'Jhuggi Samman Yatra', said the Delhi BJP secretary and in-charge of Jhuggi Jhopri (JJ) Cell of the party.

