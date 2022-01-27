Missing Arunachal teen handed over to Indian Army

Itanagar/New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI): The Chinese PLA Thursday handed over Miram Taron, a teenager from Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, at Damai Border Personnel Meeting point , a defense spokesman said.

Seventeen-year-old Miram Taron of Jido Village in Upper Siang district went missing along the line of actual control on January 18 this year after he along with one of his friend went into the forested area on a hunting expedition.

Taron was handed over at the Border Personnel Meeting point at Damai across Kibithu sector in Lohit district of the state after completing all the formalities, a press release issued by Tezpur-based Defense PRO Lt Col Harsh Wardhan Pande said. Soon after Miriam Taron was found missing Indian army authorities contacted China's People's Liberation Army on a hotline to secure safe return of the boy. On January 26, the PLA confirmed that Miram would be handed back to Indian Army at Damai Border Personnel Meeting point.

''Taron is in high spirits and is elated to be back to his country. He and his family members expressed gratitude for the sincere efforts made by the Indian Army and the government to secure his safe return,'' the release said.

The Indian Army thanked China's PLA for upholding the Border Defense Cooperation agreements between the two countries, leading to return of the Indian teenager, furthering maintenance of peace and tranquility.

Earlier in the day, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shared the information that the teenager youth was safely back in India, through his official twitter handle.

''The Chinese PLA has handed over the young boy from Arunachal Pradesh Miram Taron to Indian Army. Due procedures are being followed including the medical examination,'' he wrote.

Rijiju also shared pictures of armymen and the teenager dressed in personal protective equipment to prevent Covid infection.

''The Chinese PLA handed over the young boy from Arunachal Pradesh Shri Miram Taron to Indian Army at WACHA-DAMAI interaction point in Arunachal Pradesh today.

''I thank our proud Indian Army for pursuing the case meticulously with PLA and safely securing our young boy back ... home,'' he said.

Rijiju, who represents the state in the Lok Sabha, on Tuesday had said the Chinese side had conveyed to the Indian Army on January 20 that they had found a boy on their side and requested details to establish the identity.

''To assist Chinese side in corroborating the identity, personal details and photo of the individual has been shared with the Chinese side by the Indian Army. Response from the Chinese side is awaited,'' Rijiju had said in a statement put out on social media.

On January 19, BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh, Tapir Gao, brought to light the abduction of Taron.

