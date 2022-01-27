Left Menu

Priyanka speaks to protesting railway job aspirants

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday spoke to students who were allegedly beaten by the police during their protest against alleged irregularities in a railway recruitment exam in Prayagraj. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has talked to students taking competitive exams, a party statement issued here said.During the interaction, Priyanka assured the students that she would raise their voice from all forums.Dont get afraid.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-01-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 20:50 IST
Priyanka speaks to protesting railway job aspirants
  • Country:
  • India

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday spoke to students who were allegedly beaten by the police during their protest against alleged irregularities in a railway recruitment exam in Prayagraj. ''Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has talked to students taking competitive exams,'' a party statement issued here said.

During the interaction, Priyanka assured the students that she would raise their voice from all forums.

''Don’t get afraid. Ensure that elections are held on your issues of your employment. The government did not give you job but commit atrocities on you and suppress you,'' Priyanka, according to the statement, said.

''When leaders come to you for vote, fix their answerability. The solution to deal with recruitment processes that are held for years is preparation of a job calendar. We have talked about job calendar in our youth manifesto,'' she said.

Priyanka also assured students she will visit them in Prayagraj.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had on Wednesday arrested two people and lodged a case against around 1,000 unidentified persons in connection with the alleged rioting and blocking of the railway track by some job aspirants.

Six policemen were also suspended with immediate effect for using “unnecessary force” during the incident, which took place on Tuesday. A senior police official had told reporters in Prayagraj that it appears that the accused had taken ''money from some political parties'' to create the unrest.

Priyanka had condemned the use of force against job aspirants after the video of the incident surfaced on social media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching toward...

 India
2
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
3
Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bommai

Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bomma...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022