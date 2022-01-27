Left Menu

Trudeau isolates after being exposed to someone with COVID

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday he is isolating at home after learning he was exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. The prime minister has been leading virtual cabinet meetings this week.Trudeau previously isolated at home in the early months of the pandemic after his wife tested positive.

PTI | Toronto | Updated: 27-01-2022 22:15 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 22:12 IST
Trudeau isolates after being exposed to someone with COVID
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday he is isolating at home after learning he was exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Trudeau tweeted the result of his rapid test is negative. He is following public health rules and isolating for five days. He learned he was exposed on Wednesday night. The prime minister has been leading virtual cabinet meetings this week.

Trudeau previously isolated at home in the early months of the pandemic after his wife tested positive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching toward...

 India
2
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
3
Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bommai

Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bomma...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022