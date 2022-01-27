I'm not trader: Odisha Congress leader Prasad Harichandan on charge of 'secret deal' with BJD

Senior Congress leader in Odisha, Prasad Harichandan, publicly broke down on Thursday and asserted that he is not a trader who strikes deals.

He was responding to allegations by his critics within the party that he has struck a ''secret deal'' with the BJD for the upcoming panchayat elections.

The allegation came after Congress failed to put up any candidate in six Zilla Parishad seats under the Satyabadi assembly seat, which Harichandan represented for three terms.

''I am not going to BJD or BJP. I am not a trader and I don't strike deals. I don't have to seal a deal with the ruling party for personal gains. People who are spreading lies against me are the ones striking deals and I will expose them soon,'' the former home minister in the Giridhar Gamang cabinet said.

''Ticket distribution is not my job. The OPCC president does it. The Congress should fight the BJD and BJP in Satyabadi but unfortunately, we are busy infighting in the constituency. We need to put up a united front,'' the former state Congress chief said.

OPCC chief Niranjan Patnaik was not available for comment as he has been infected with COVID-19.

Noting that he won't contest the 2024 general elections, Harichandan said, ''I am not running away from politics. I will remain in the party and work for it.'' He said that he will quit politics if the allegations against him are proved.

Meanwhile, the State Election Commission said that the Congress has fielded 836 candidates for the 852 ZP member posts, while the BJP has put up 848 nominees, and the ruling BJD has fielded the highest of 851 candidates.

