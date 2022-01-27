Power disruption briefly at BJP poll event in UP

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida for a poll-related programme when power supply got disrupted briefly, leaving the senior BJP leader, party workers and others in dark for less than a minute.

Shah was addressing 'Prabhaavi Matdaata Samwad' (Effective Voter Dialogue) at a private university's auditorium in the Knowledge Park area of Greater Noida where BJP supporters and local residents had gathered in the evening. While the home minister was speaking from the dais, a sudden power outage occurred for around 30 seconds, leaving the around 250-300 people in the auditorium in dark, with many of them immediately starting the flash lights on their mobile phones.

Some even started chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and raising slogans in praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the brief power outage.

Resuming his address, Shah later highlighted the achievements of the Yogi Adityanath government, which he said has transformed UP into the number one state of the country in law and order, power supply, among others.

''Before this programme, I was sitting with the people in the management of this university and they told me that they had purchased a generator which was used 22 hours daily during the previous government but now it is not even used 22 hours a week,'' he told the gathering.

Shah then asked the gathering if the situation of power supply in the state has improved or not.

Assembly election in Dadri in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of western UP is scheduled on February 10 and results would be declared on March 10.

