White House says Biden's call with Ukraine's Zelenskiy is a 'check-in call'
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday is a "check-in call," not one with a specific announcement. "I would view this call as part of regular engagement with the Ukrainian government," Psaki said. about a specific announcement being delivered," she said.
