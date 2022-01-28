Left Menu

White House says Biden's call with Ukraine's Zelenskiy is a 'check-in call'

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday is a "check-in call," not one with a specific announcement. "I would view this call as part of regular engagement with the Ukrainian government," Psaki said. about a specific announcement being delivered," she said.

