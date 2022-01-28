BSP releases list of candidates for fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh polls

The BSP on Friday released a list of 53 names for the fourth phase of the seven-phase elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Sixty seats will got to polls in the fourth phase on February 23.

The party has finalised names for most of the seats going to the polls in the fourth phase, the party said while releasing the list.

The seats on which elections will be held in the fourth phase include Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda and Fatehpur districts.

These seats include 14 reserved constituencies. The party has given tickets to five women, 15 Muslims and seven Brahmins among others.

Elections in Uttar Pradesh will begin on February 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)