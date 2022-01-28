Left Menu

BSP releases list of candidates for fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh polls

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 28-01-2022 13:08 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 13:05 IST
BSP releases list of candidates for fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh polls
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BSP on Friday released a list of 53 names for the fourth phase of the seven-phase elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Sixty seats will got to polls in the fourth phase on February 23.

The party has finalised names for most of the seats going to the polls in the fourth phase, the party said while releasing the list.

The seats on which elections will be held in the fourth phase include Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda and Fatehpur districts.

These seats include 14 reserved constituencies. The party has given tickets to five women, 15 Muslims and seven Brahmins among others.

Elections in Uttar Pradesh will begin on February 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
2
Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: NASA MRO data

Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: N...

 United States
3
Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bid to thwart her probe; Most U.S. local governments opt to join $26 billion opioid settlement and more

US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022