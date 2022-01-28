Left Menu

BJP, SP giving casteist colour to assembly polls: Mayawati

In a tweet, the BSP supremo also cautioned the people against their designs.The way religion and caste politics dominate in the UP assembly elections and the media is also full of such news, it seem that all this is happening as SP and BJP are colluding to give the elections colour of hatred on Hindu-Muslim and casteist lines.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 28-01-2022 14:02 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 13:43 IST
BJP, SP giving casteist colour to assembly polls: Mayawati
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
BSP president Mayawati on Friday accused the BJP and Samajwadi Party of colluding to give a communal and casteist colour to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. In a tweet, the BSP supremo also cautioned the people against their designs.

''The way religion and caste politics dominate in the UP assembly elections and the media is also full of such news, it seem that all this is happening as SP and BJP are colluding to give the elections colour of hatred on Hindu-Muslim and casteist lines. People need to remain alert,'' the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

Polls in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases beginning February 10.

