Russia does not want war with Ukraine, says Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-01-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 13:59 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that Moscow did not want war with Ukraine and spoke positively about security proposals received from the United States.
The U.S. proposals were better than proposals received from NATO, said Lavrov, who said he expected to meet U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the next couple of weeks.
Lavrov said President Vladimir Putin would decide how to respond to the proposals.
