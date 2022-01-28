U.S. using Ukraine to heat up tensions with Moscow, says Russia's Lavrov
28-01-2022
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday said the United States was using what he described as the "regime" of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to stoke tensions with Moscow.
Lavrov said Russia should perhaps consider precautionary measures to protect its diplomats in Ukraine. The United States and Canada are temporarily withdrawing the families of their diplomats in Ukraine due to the Russian military build-up near Ukraine's borders.
Russia has repeatedly denied that it is planning to invade its neighbor.
