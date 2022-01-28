Left Menu

UK PM committed to introducing healthcare levy in April - spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-01-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 17:32 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File pic) Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his finance minister are fully committed to introducing the health and social care levy in April, his spokesman said on Friday, denying reports the government would delay or scrap the policy.

"The prime minister and chancellor are fully committed to introducing the health and social care levy in April," he told reporters.

"We've spoken before about why we are doing that in order to give the NHS (National Health Service) the funds it needs to tackle the backlog that has built up as well as tackling the long-term issue of social care."

