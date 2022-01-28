Bommai seeks public support as he completes six months in office on his 62nd birthday

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai sought public support to make the State even-more development-oriented as he completed six months in office on his 62nd birthday on Friday.

Noting that his government had faced challenges such as floods and drought and socio-economic impact of COVID-19 in the past six months, Bommai said his team of Ministers is now brimming with confidence.

“All our decisions and steps in future will be dedicated to the welfare of the people which will be marked with self-confidence, great strength, a clear goal and speed. The foundation of our future steps is our pro-people measures in the past six months,” Bommai said at a simple function at the Vidhana Soudha to celebrate his six months in office.

Seeking public support in future as well, he said his government is ‘Sarvavyapi, Sarvasparshi’ (ubiquitous and touching every life).

“Please support me based on my works. We will work for you in a manner that your trust on us is not broken. We will work to honour your faith in us. We will make Karnataka a completely developed State,” Bommai said.

The Chief Minister hailed his Cabinet colleagues by saying he has the best team.

Comparing administration with the game of football, Bommai said everyone in the sport takes part. The team works in tandem and passes on the ball to reach the goal, he explained.

“I have got the best team which knows dribbling, defence and strike. Our team is an expert in the game,” Bommai said.

The Chief Minister said he has seen the best governments of the past but the kind of Ministers he got now never existed in many of the previous governments.

“Our Ministers are united, disciplined and have the aspiration to work for the people. I am fortunate to have such a team,” Bommai said.

Hailing his Ministers, he said his Cabinet colleagues discuss, despite differences of opinion, come together for public good and deliver the best policies which is in the interest of people and the State.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the BJP leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, and the party’s policies for lending the desired support for the overall development of the State.

He apppreciated his political opponents who rise above political differences whenever there were issues related to the State’s land and water.

The Chief Minister explained various policies introduced by his government benefitting every section of society, including the elderly, the differently-abled, widows, the destitute, students and the economically and socially weak.

“We are leaders in bringing change in education, social justice and economic sector. Education, employment and empowerment of weaker section is the 'mantra' of our government,” he told the audience.

On the economic front, Bommai said Karnataka receives 45 per cent of the total foreign direct investment that flows into the country.

The State was able to announce various developmental works worth Rs 24,000 crore in the midst of economic slowdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the occasion, Bommai released two books ‘Confident measures for grand future’ by the Information Department and ‘Policies and programmes of Karnataka government in the last six months: Future impact’ by the Institute of Social and Economic Change.

The Chief Minister celebrated his birthday and six months in office by performing ‘Go Pooja’, special prayers to the cow. Many of his Cabinet colleagues visited his home and greeted him.

Bommai visited the BJP’s Lingayat strongman and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and sought his blessings.

Speaking to reporters, he expressed his gratitude to the people of the State for their support.

He thanked President Ram Nath Kovind, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for greeting him.

Bommai took over as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on July 28, 2021.