AAP will transform Punjab so that children who immigrated to Canada will return: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday that on being elected to power, the party will transform the state so that children who have immigrated to Canada will return. He was addressing a public meeting in Jalandhar.

"We will make such a Punjab that children will no longer go to Canada, but rather the ones who have left the country for Canada will return. We have to bring these children back," said Kejriwal. He stressed that the upcoming election in the state is an important one since it offers people another alternative in form of AAP, which he said is an honest party.

"While distributing tickets to the candidates, I checked if they had done anything wrong previously. Bhagwant Mann, our CM candidate is a really honest man. He has been an MP for seven years. When you are elected as an MLA, you get big houses, cars and crores of rupees in Swiss Bank accounts. But he still lives in a rented house. This is the type of Chief Minister and government that Punjab needs. Both Akali-BJP alliance and Congress looted Punjab, turn by turn." Highlighting his party's success in Delhi, he said, "In Delhi, people gave us a chance. Now they are so happy with us that we got to form our government for the third time. This time we got 62 seats. We are fulfilling Babasaheb Ambedkar's vision of good education for everyone. We improved the government schools in Delhi and now on one bench, children of judge, doctor and a rickshaw puller can study. This vision has to be fulfilled in entire India and Punjab too. We also improved the government hospitals and are providing free treatment to all in these hospitals. This can happen in Punjab too. Your vote can help."

Kejriwal promised the audience that on coming to power, his government will take strict action against people who commit sacrilege against any religion. Commenting on issue of drugs in the state, he said they are being sold openly because governments collude with the peddlers and assured that on coming to power, his government will put an end to the drug addiction issue and provide employment to the youth.

"Channiji does nautanki. He files FIR and roams around telling everyone that an FIR is filed while the peddlers are still roaming free," he said. Kejriwal said that electricity is expensive in the state though it generates electricity. "But Delhi takes electricity from others and still provides it for free, uninterrupted. Our party will do the same in Punjab on being elected to power," he added.

Talking about his move to give Rs 1,000 to every woman in the state on being elected to power, he remarked, "Now all political parties are after me. They say I distribute money for free. I do not commit theft, robbery. Rather I stop them from committing theft. Whatever money is left after that, I give it to the people. What wrong have I done? Why do they feel inconvenience giving Rs 1,000 to their sisters and mothers every month?" Kejriwal remarked that a lot of improvements have to be made in agriculture and trade in the state.

"In my years in politics, I have learnt that the government has no shortage of funds. Rather there is a shortage of good intentions. Good intentions can make anything happen. On one side, there is Channi, whose relative was raided by ED on allegations of corruption and illegal sand mining. On the other side, are the politicians alleged to be selling drugs. How can Punjab stay safe with them ruling the state? I request you all to give AAP a chance. If we do not work, we will never come here and ask you for your votes," he added. Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

