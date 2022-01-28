Left Menu

BSP releases list of 53 candidates for fourth phase of UP elections

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Friday released a list of 53 candidates for the fourth phase of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 28-01-2022 23:18 IST
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Friday released a list of 53 candidates for the fourth phase of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The party has fielded Anees Khan alias Phool Babu from Bisalpur, Dr Zakir Hussain from Palia and Manmohan Maurya from Nighasan.

Some of the other candidates in the list are Shikha Verma (Golagokarna Nath), Mohan Bajpai (Lakhimpur), Khurshid Ansari (Sitapur) and among others. Earlier on Thursday, the party released the second list of candidates for the second phase of the elections.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on January 22 released the first list of 51 candidates for the second phase of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. A total of 58 assembly seats spread over 11 districts will go to the polls in the first phase on February 10.

Polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

