Left Menu

U.S. Capitol riot panel demands testimony about 2020 fake electors plan

The U.S. congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol has issued subpoenas to several individuals involved in an unsuccessful "alternate electors" scheme to keep former President Donald Trump in office, the panel's chairman said on Friday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-01-2022 02:19 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 02:16 IST
U.S. Capitol riot panel demands testimony about 2020 fake electors plan
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol has issued subpoenas to several individuals involved in an unsuccessful "alternate electors" scheme to keep former President Donald Trump in office, the panel's chairman said on Friday. The 14 relatively unknown individuals receiving subpoenas included David Shafer and Michael McDonald, the chairmen of the Georgia Republican Party and the Nevada Republican Party, respectively. Shafer and McDonald did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Republican Party operatives were asked to provide documents and sit for deposition interviews in the coming weeks. The U.S. president is selected by 538 electors who are apportioned based on each state's population.

Officials on Donald Trump's 2020 campaign, led by his lawyer Rudy Giuliani, oversaw efforts https://www.reuters.com/world/us/trump-campaign-officials-including-giuliani-oversaw-2020-fake-electors-plan-cnn-2022-01-20 to put forward illegitimate elector certifications from seven states that the former president lost, CNN reported last week. The U.S. Justice Department is also investigating the certifications, which Trump's allies sent to the National Archives in December 2020.

"We believe the individuals we have subpoenaed today have information about how these so-called alternate electors met and who was behind that scheme," committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, a Democrat, said in a statement. The Select Committee has spoken to about 400 witnesses and has issued dozens of subpoenas.

The committee is aiming to release an interim report in the summer and a final report in the fall, a source familiar with the investigation said last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Pilots say Qatar Airways monitors and muzzles staff online

EXCLUSIVE-Pilots say Qatar Airways monitors and muzzles staff online

Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL-Long-time Steelers QB Roethlisberger announces retirement; Rugby league-Kiwis great Filipaina on ventilator due to kidney failure and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL-Long-time Steelers QB Roethlisberger announces reti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022