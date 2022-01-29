Left Menu

2022 Uttarakhand assembly polls: Total of 755 candidates have filed nominations

Ahead of Uttarakhand Polls, a total of 755 candidates have filed nominations for 70 assembly seats, informed State Election Office.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 29-01-2022 10:15 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 10:15 IST
2022 Uttarakhand assembly polls: Total of 755 candidates have filed nominations
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of Uttarakhand Polls, a total of 755 candidates have filed nominations for 70 assembly seats, informed State Election Office. On the last day of nominations, 307 candidates including former Chief Minister Harish Rawat have filed their nominations, added the State Election Office.

According to the information received from the State Election Office, a maximum of 144 nominations have been filed in Dehradun while the lowest nominations were filed in Champawat district i.e. 15. A total of 723 nominations were filed in the state in the last assembly elections in the year 2017. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Pilots say Qatar Airways monitors and muzzles staff online

EXCLUSIVE-Pilots say Qatar Airways monitors and muzzles staff online

Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL-Long-time Steelers QB Roethlisberger announces retirement; Rugby league-Kiwis great Filipaina on ventilator due to kidney failure and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL-Long-time Steelers QB Roethlisberger announces reti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022