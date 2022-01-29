Left Menu

Punjab polls 2022: Navjot Singh Sidhu files nomination papers from Amritsar East

Punjab Congress chief and party's candidate from Amritsar East, Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday filed his nomination for the state Assembly elections.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 29-01-2022 13:03 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 13:03 IST
PCC Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu at SDM office. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Congress chief and party's candidate from Amritsar East, Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday filed his nomination for the state Assembly elections. In a tweet, the Congress leader on Friday said, "Will file my nomination paper's tomorrow at 11.15."

Speaking to ANI after filing his nomination, Sidhu said, "I don't want to turn "Loktantra (democracy) into Dandatantra" (force)...This city had, have, and will continue to have its faith in the Congress." Sidhu is a sitting MLA from the seat. Shiromani Akali Dal has fielded former Punjab Minister Bikram Singh Majithia against him in Amritsar East.

Punjab will go to assembly polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

