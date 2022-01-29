Left Menu

Law should be made against wrongful religious conversions, says Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that a law should be made against religious conversions but nobody should be wrongly harassed.

ANI | Jalandhar (Punjab) | Updated: 29-01-2022 16:47 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 16:47 IST
Law should be made against wrongful religious conversions, says Arvind Kejriwal
Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal. (ANL/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that a law should be made against religious conversions but nobody should be wrongly harassed. Stating that religion is a private matter, Kejriwal while addressing a public gathering in Jalandhar said, "A law should definitely be made against religious conversions but nobody should be wrongly harassed through this. Conversions done by scaring them is wrong."

The AAP national convener also said that everybody has a right to worship as per their choice. Several states including Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have brought in laws to regulate forcible religious conversions. Several other states like Assam are also mulling similar laws.

Kejriwal also promised that if voted to power the AAP government would begin doorstep delivery service and Mohalla clinics. "We will make 16000 clinics and renovate hospitals in Punjab," promised AAP national convener. "Like Delhi, Punjab too will get all the benefits," the Delhi chief minister said. He also announced that no new tax will be imposed in Punjab after the AAP comes to power.

Punjab will vote on February 20 while the counting of votes is set to take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 launch

NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 l...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL-Long-time Steelers QB Roethlisberger announces retirement; Rugby league-Kiwis great Filipaina on ventilator due to kidney failure and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL-Long-time Steelers QB Roethlisberger announces reti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022