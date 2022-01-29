Left Menu

Italy's Draghi has asked Mattarella to remain president, political source says

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has asked Sergio Mattarella to carry on as president for a second term after political leaders failed to find an alternative, compromise candidate, a political source said on Saturday. The source said Draghi had told Mattarella he needed to remain in office "for the good and stability of the country". There was no immediate comment from Mattarella's office.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has asked Sergio Mattarella to carry on as president for a second term after political leaders failed to find an alternative, compromise candidate, a political source said on Saturday. The source said Draghi had told Mattarella he needed to remain in office "for the good and stability of the country".

There was no immediate comment from Mattarella's office. The president has always made clear he did not want another seven-year term.

