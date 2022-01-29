UP polls: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Kasganj, Amritpur constituencies tomorrow

Left Menu

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is one of the BJP's star campaigners for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, will campaign in Kasganj and Amritpur constituencies of Farrukhabad city in the state on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 17:34 IST
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is one of the BJP's star campaigners for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, will campaign in Kasganj and Amritpur constituencies of Farrukhabad city in the state on Sunday. The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader will interact with prominent voters and hold a 'Jan Sampark' in Kasganj at 11.40 am and in Amritpur at 2.45 pm tomorrow.

Earlier on January 19, BJP released a list of 30-star campaigners for UP polls. While many star campaigners like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah are on the list, party MPs and mother-son duo Maneka Gandhi and Varun Gandhi have been excluded from the list. Elections for 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10.

The polling in the state will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

