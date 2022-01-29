Left Menu

Turkey's Erdogan replaces justice minister, stats institute head

Erdogan has drawn criticism for his frequent overhaul of the country's economic team, including replacing three central bank governors in the last 2-1/2 years and changing his finance minister and other top officials. Opposition parties and critics have accused TUIK of meddling with inflation and other official data, for political reasons.

Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2022 18:14 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 18:14 IST
Turkey's Erdogan replaces justice minister, stats institute head

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan named his justice minister during a clampdown that followed a 2016 coup attempt to a third term in the job, as he also replaced the head of the statistics agency days before closely watched inflation data is published.

The government's Official Gazette said Bekir Bozdag, who served as justice minister between 2013-2015 and 2015-2017, had been reappointed after Abdulhamit Gul resigned. It gave no reason for Gul's departure. "We know our people's expectations from the law and we will work to realise these expectations positively as much as we can," Bozdag, 56, a member of Erdogan's ruling AK Party, said at a handing-over ceremony at the ministry.

"May God give us fortune, let us do what is right and keep us from doing wrong." Gul said his main agenda had been implementing judicial reforms.

Authorities sacked, detained, or arrested thousands in the aftermath of the failed coup, prompting Turkey's western allies and rights groups to accuse it of using the attempted power-grab as a pretext to quash dissent. The government has denied the allegations, saying the measures are necessary due to the gravity of threats it faces.

Critics have also voiced concern over Ankara's deteriorating human rights record and its treatment of journalists, opposition figures, and others. Erdogan also removed Sait Erdal Dincer as chairman of statistics Institute TUIK, the Gazette said, less than a year after his appointment and with potentially economically disruptive January inflation data due on Feb. 3.

Embroiled in a currency crisis, Turkey has been dogged by soaring inflation, which rose to its highest level during Erdogan's 19-year rule in December and which a Reuters poll on Friday showed is expected to have hit a near 20-year high around 47% in January. Erdogan has drawn criticism for his frequent overhaul of the country's economic team, including replacing three central bank governors in the last 2-1/2 years and changing his finance minister and other top officials.

Opposition parties and critics have accused TUIK of meddling with inflation and other official data, for political reasons. The institute has dismissed the allegation, but researchers have begun alternative inflation calculations. Dincer's successor is Erhan Cetinkaya, 40, who has been deputy chairman of the BDDK banking watchdog since 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 launch

NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 l...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022