Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi will visit Chhattisgarh on Feb 3 to inaugurate 'Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Bhumiheen Krishi Mazduur Yojana': Baghel

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Chhattisgarh's Raipur on February 3 to release the first instalment of 'Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Bhumiheen Krishi Mazduur Yojana' in the state.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 29-01-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 20:21 IST
Rahul Gandhi will visit Chhattisgarh on Feb 3 to inaugurate 'Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Bhumiheen Krishi Mazduur Yojana': Baghel
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Chhattisgarh's Raipur on February 3 to release the first instalment of 'Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Bhumiheen Krishi Mazduur Yojana' in the state. Under this scheme, the Chhattisgarh government will give annual financial aid of Rs 6,000 to rural landless families. The registration for the scheme was started last year in September.

Taking to Twitter, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, "Rahul Gandhi will visit Chhattisgarh on February 3 after state government invited him. On this occasion, he will release the first instalment of "Rajiv Gandhi Bhumiless Krishi Mazdoor Nyay Yojana" and lay the foundation stone of 'Gandhi Sevagram'." The event will be held at Rajyotsav Ground.

The Wayanad MP will also attend the foundation laying ceremony of a 'Sevagram' being built in Nava Raipur during his visit to the state. "The heroic stories of our martyrs are an inspiration for our generations. Rahul Gandhi ji will lay the foundation of "Amar Jawan Jyoti" in Chhattisgarh on February 3. This will be a true tribute to the soldiers of India," the Chief Minister further said in a tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
3
NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 launch

NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 l...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022