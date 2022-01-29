Left Menu

Students will have to fight unitedly against unemployment: Hardik Patel

Congress leader Hardik Patel on Saturday appealed to students to fight unitedly against unemployment in the country.He was talking to reporters at the gate of All India Sardar Patel Seva Sansthan, Alopibagh here.Today questions are being raised on youth unemployment in the country and in the entire state.

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 29-01-2022 21:36 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 21:31 IST
Students will have to fight unitedly against unemployment: Hardik Patel
''Today questions are being raised on youth unemployment in the country and in the entire state. The Congress is aggrieved to see the way youths are being thrashed with sticks, Patel said. Image Credit: Twitter (@HardikPatel_)
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Hardik Patel on Saturday appealed to students to fight unitedly against unemployment in the country.

He was talking to reporters at the gate of All India Sardar Patel Seva Sansthan, Alopibagh here.

''Today questions are being raised on youth unemployment in the country and in the entire state. The Congress is aggrieved to see the way youths are being thrashed with sticks, Patel said.

He said that the Uttar Pradesh government has been trying to suppress the voice of the opposition, using police and the administration. ''In such a situation, I appeal to the youth of the country to fight this battle unitedly. Today money is being collected in the name of employment, Patel said.

''We are deeply saddened by the way police did not allow us inside this institution today. Tomorrow, we are also going to Varanasi and our efforts will continue to gather the youth of the entire state,'' he said.

Patel and NSUI national president Neeraj Kundan were supposed to hold a meeting at Patel Sansthan but due to the imposition of Section 144 of the CrPC in the district, the administration did not allow it. A heavy police force was deployed around the institute's gate to prevent any untoward incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
3
NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 launch

NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 l...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022