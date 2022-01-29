Left Menu

Former Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma test positive for COVID-19

Former Meghalaya chief minister Mukul Sangma on Saturday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

ANI | Shillong (Meghalaya) | Updated: 29-01-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 21:55 IST
Former Meghalaya Congress chief minister Mukul Sangma (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
"I and my wife, both have tested positive for COVID-19. Both of us are doing well except for mild symptoms. Friends who have come into close contact with us are requested to self-isolate for a few days and observe for any symptoms and get tested if needed," he said in a tweet.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 2,422 active cases in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

