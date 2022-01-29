BJP MLA hits out at own party; says no democracy in Tripura

In an apparent embarrassment for Tripura’s BJP government, rebel party legislator Sudip Roy Barman on Saturday claimed that there is no democracy in the state and people are suffocating.

Barman, who was dropped as the health minister in 2019, said he would decide on his future course of action after taking the opinion of the people.

The assembly election is due in the state in 2023. “There is no shred of democracy in the state. People are suffocating because democratic oxygen has exhausted,” Barman told reporters here.

The MLA, his close associate Asish Saha and their followers are touring different parts of the state for the last few days to interact with people ''who had played a key role in dethroning the CPI(M) and bring the BJP to power”, he said.

“We have started the process of hearing the voice of the oppressed people. Their voice is choked now,'' Barman said.

Barman claimed that people were fed up with the performance of the government as their interests were not served.

Asked about his future course of action, the said the final decision will be taken by them only after the interactions with the people are completed. BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said the party is closely observing Barman's movement and proper action would be taken ''when the time comes''.

Barman had joined the BJP from the Trinamool Congress in 2017 ahead of the next year's Assembly elections. A five-time MLA, Barman was earlier the leader of the opposition and president of Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee.

He was removed as the health minister in June 2019, days after Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb warned of stern action against ''enemies in the BJP''.

