Left Menu

UP Assembly polls: Akhilesh Yadav to file nomination from Karhal tomorrow, BJP candidate from the seat not yet announced

Samajwadi Party (SP) National President and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav who is contesting from the Karhal assembly seat of Mainpuri will reach the Collectorate office on Monday and file his nomination papers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2022 11:28 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 11:28 IST
UP Assembly polls: Akhilesh Yadav to file nomination from Karhal tomorrow, BJP candidate from the seat not yet announced
Samajwadi Party (SP) National President Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party (SP) National President and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav who is contesting from the Karhal assembly seat of Mainpuri will reach the Collectorate office on Monday and file his nomination papers. Other SP candidates will also file nominations along with Akhilesh Yadav tomorrow.

Yadav will contest the assembly elections for the first time from the Karhal assembly seat. "Akhilesh Yadav will reach the Collectorate on January 31 and file his nomination papers. Preparations are almost done to file nominations of other three SP candidates with him," Rajendra Chaudhary Samajwadi Party Spox told ANI.

Party emphasised that the people of Karhal in Mainpuri wanted to be Yadav to contest the election from here. "There will be a one-way election in the Karhal assembly and Akhilesh Yadav will win the election with huge votes margin," Rajendra Chaudhary told ANI.

Akhilesh Yadav will walk from Saifai by road and reach the district headquarters via Karhal for nomination. On the way, there is also a possibility of a huge public gathering for his first-time nomination in the assembly election. However, according to the rules on behalf of the party, "the process of the nomination has been said with simplicity," the Samajwadi party said.

Polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. Voting in Mainpuri will be held in the third phase of the assembly polls, although, the nomination process has started here. Samajwadi Party has a stronghold in Karhal since the year 1993 till today, only once in the year 2002, the SP had to face defeat from this seat.

BJP has not yet announced its candidate from the Karhal assembly seat. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: HP report

Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: ...

 United States
3
NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 100 million additional COVID-19 tests to give out; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 100 million additional COVID-19 tests to gi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022