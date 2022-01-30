Prez, PM pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat
The nation on Sunday remembered Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying floral tributes to the Father of the Nation at Raj Ghat here.Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla too joined Kovind and Modi and a two-minute silence was observed in honour of Gandhi, who was assassinated on January 30, 1948.
- Country:
- India
The nation on Sunday remembered Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying floral tributes to the Father of the Nation at Raj Ghat here.
Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla too joined Kovind and Modi and a two-minute silence was observed in honour of Gandhi, who was assassinated on January 30, 1948. His death anniversary is observed as Martyrs' Day.
''Remembering Bapu on his Punya Tithi. It is our collective endeavour to further popularise his noble ideals,'' Modi tweeted.
''Today, on Martyrs' Day, paying homage to all the greats who courageously safeguarded our nation. Their service and bravery will always be remembered,'' he said.
An interfaith prayer was held at Raj Ghat and Gandhi's favourite devotional songs were rendered to mark the 74th death anniversary of the father of the nation. A gun salute was given at the memorial where school students and people from different walks of life gathered to pay respects to Bapu.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Number of patents granted has risen to 28,000 last year from 4,000 in 2013-14. Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Investment in R&D for future technologies is a priority for government: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Startups are going to be backbone of new India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
PM Narendra Modi to host first meeting of India-Central Asia Summit in virtual format on January 27: MEA.
Insisting officers be made available for central deputation through proposed amendment to IAS (Cadre) Rules, 1954 will affect states' administration: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to PM Narendra Modi.