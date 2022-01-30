Left Menu

'Hindutvawadis' feel Mahatma Gandhi is no more, but he is alive where there is truth: Rahul

The Congress on Sunday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 74th death anniversary with former party chief Rahul Gandhi saying Hindutvawadis feel the Father of the Nation is no more but he is alive, where there is truth.Gandhi was shot dead on this day in 1948 by Nathuram Godse.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2022 13:38 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 13:32 IST
'Hindutvawadis' feel Mahatma Gandhi is no more, but he is alive where there is truth: Rahul
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Sunday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 74th death anniversary with former party chief Rahul Gandhi saying ''Hindutvawadis'' feel the Father of the Nation is no more but he is alive, where there is truth.

Gandhi was shot dead on this day in 1948 by Nathuram Godse. The Father of the Nation's death anniversary is observed as Martyrs' Day.

''A 'Hindutvawadi' had shot Gandhi ji. All 'Hindutvawadis' feel that Gandhiji is no more. Where there is truth, Bapu is still alive there,'' the Congress leader tweeted in Hindi, using the hashtag 'Forever Gandhi'.

Rahul Gandhi also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Raj Ghat here.

On his Twitter handle, Rahul Gandhi also shared a quote of Mahatma Gandhi: ''When I despair, I remember that all through history the way of truth and love have always won. There have been tyrants and murderers, and for a time they can seem invincible but in the end, they always fall. Think of it always." Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, posting a quote by him on ahimsa (non-violence).

The Congress, on its official Twitter handle, said, ''We pay our tribute to the Father of the Nation on his death anniversary. On this day, also observed as Martyrs' day, we salute all the brave men and women who laid their lives for the country.'' ''Our beloved Bapu may not be amongst us today to lead us through these tough times but his ways of fighting fearlessly & relentlessly against tyranny, apathy, injustice & falsehood continue to guide us in our quest for a prosperous & progressive India,'' the Congress said.

Several senior Congress leaders paid homage to the Father of the Nation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: HP report

Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: ...

 United States
3
NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 100 million additional COVID-19 tests to give out; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 100 million additional COVID-19 tests to gi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022