UP Assembly polls: JP Nadda conducts door-to-door campaign in Shikohabad

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday conducted a door-to-door campaign in Uttar Pradesh's Shikohabad, ahead of Assembly elections in the state.

ANI | Shikohabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 30-01-2022 14:44 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 14:44 IST
BJP national president JP Nadda conducts door-to-door campaign in Shikohabad. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday conducted a door-to-door campaign in Uttar Pradesh's Shikohabad, ahead of Assembly elections in the state. Massive crowds had gathered to welcome him.

The BJP leader is also scheduled to conduct a similar campaign in Hathras later in the day and also address 'Prabhavi Matdaata Samwad' in Hathras. Nadda was been campaigning in Uttar Pradesh for the past few days. On Saturday he campaigned in Bareilly and on Friday in Shahjahanpur.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also been campaigning in poll-bound states. Shah on Saturday held door-to-door campaigning in Muzaffarnagar in support of BJP candidates contesting the upcoming state Assembly polls.

Today, he will campaign in Goa. In Uttar Pradesh, the first phase polling will be held on February 10, the second phase on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3 and the seventh phase on March 7.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

