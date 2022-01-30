J&K: Social activist joins Ikkjutt Jammu

Social activist Sunita Arora on Sunday joined Ikkjutt Jammu, which was registered as a political party by the Election Commission of India in December last year.

Arora, who came to limelight by chanting nationalist slogans and waving the national flag at Srinagar's Lal Chowk on August 15, 2017, joined Ikkjutt Jammu in presence of party president Ankur Sharma at its headquarters here, a party spokesperson said.

He said she had served as president Sewa Dal in 1988 and also headed the New Young Blood organisation from 2006 to 2009 before starting a career in media organisations.

Arora also launched an anti-drug campaign and has served people along with her team during the coronavirus pandemic, the spokesperson said.

Sharma urged the public of Jammu province to join Ikkjutt Jammu in large numbers for “political empowerment and political liberation” of Jammu.

Ikkjutt Jammu is advocating statehood for Jammu province.

