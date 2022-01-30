Left Menu

J&K: Social activist joins Ikkjutt Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-01-2022 15:41 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 15:41 IST
J&K: Social activist joins Ikkjutt Jammu
  • Country:
  • India

Social activist Sunita Arora on Sunday joined Ikkjutt Jammu, which was registered as a political party by the Election Commission of India in December last year.

Arora, who came to limelight by chanting nationalist slogans and waving the national flag at Srinagar's Lal Chowk on August 15, 2017, joined Ikkjutt Jammu in presence of party president Ankur Sharma at its headquarters here, a party spokesperson said.

He said she had served as president Sewa Dal in 1988 and also headed the New Young Blood organisation from 2006 to 2009 before starting a career in media organisations.

Arora also launched an anti-drug campaign and has served people along with her team during the coronavirus pandemic, the spokesperson said.

Sharma urged the public of Jammu province to join Ikkjutt Jammu in large numbers for “political empowerment and political liberation” of Jammu.

Ikkjutt Jammu is advocating statehood for Jammu province.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

 United States
3
Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: HP report

Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 100 million additional COVID-19 tests to give out; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 100 million additional COVID-19 tests to gi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022