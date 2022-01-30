Left Menu

Goa Polls: Amit Shah offers prayers at Sai Baba temple in Borim town

Union Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah who is on one day visit to poll-bound Goa on Sunday, offered prayers at Sai Baba temple in the Borim town.

Union Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah who is on one day visit to poll-bound Goa on Sunday, offered prayers at Sai Baba temple in the Borim town. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was also present with him.

The Home Minister will also address three public meetings in the state and will launch an umbrella campaign, informed Sadanand Shet Tanavade, BJP Goa chief. "After a public meeting at Sun Grace Garden, Ponda and Sharda Mandir Multipurpose Hall, Sanvordem, which will be broadcasted digitally, we'll launch an Umbrella campaign in Vasco, the BJP Goa chief said.

BJP has fielded ITS candidates on all 40 seats in the state assembly. Goa will go to the assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

